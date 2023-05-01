Karabakh state minister: I have no direct communication with Armenia’s authorities

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia has stated that international peacekeepers with a broad mandate should be included in order to guarantee the security of the Lachin corridor, thus overshadowing the activities of the Russian peacekeeping forces. This was announced by opposition MP Metakse Hakobyan in the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Then she addressed Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan, noting: "Considering that Nikol Pashinyan always declares that Artsakh authorities are aware of all the processes regarding Artsakh, do you also agree and share this approach? Also, according to you, what should the authorities of Armenia do that they are not doing?"

In response, Nersisyan said: "Any statement being made by Armenia’s authorities was not discussed with me as a representative of the Artsakh authorities. I am in regular contact with the persons engaged in the legal processes for all the tasks that are being carried out by us and must be carried out by Armenia’s authorities. Within the framework of those contacts, I present my proposals. I do not have direct communication with the authorities of Armenia, therefore I communicate with our Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

According to Nersisyan, now the authorities of Artsakh have a lot to do in terms of informing the international community about what is happening in Artsakh.