News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 02
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 02
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Karabakh state minister: I have no direct communication with Armenia’s authorities
Karabakh state minister: I have no direct communication with Armenia’s authorities
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia has stated that international peacekeepers with a broad mandate should be included in order to guarantee the security of the Lachin corridor, thus overshadowing the activities of the Russian peacekeeping forces. This was announced by opposition MP Metakse Hakobyan in the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Then she addressed Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan, noting: "Considering that Nikol Pashinyan always declares that Artsakh authorities are aware of all the processes regarding Artsakh, do you also agree and share this approach? Also, according to you, what should the authorities of Armenia do that they are not doing?"

In response, Nersisyan said: "Any statement being made by Armenia’s authorities was not discussed with me as a representative of the Artsakh authorities. I am in regular contact with the persons engaged in the legal processes for all the tasks that are being carried out by us and must be carried out by Armenia’s authorities. Within the framework of those contacts, I present my proposals. I do not have direct communication with the authorities of Armenia, therefore I communicate with our Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

According to Nersisyan, now the authorities of Artsakh have a lot to do in terms of informing the international community about what is happening in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
The Mirzoyan-Blinken-Bayramov meeting ended in Washington
The humanitarian situation was touched upon as a result of Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor...
 Mirzoyan-Blinken meeting discusses process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
The Armenian FM and the US Secretary of State met in Washington D.C…
 David Babayan: Karabakh society awaits answers from its authorities, Moscow, Yerevan, the West
The Artsakh presidential adviser commented on the video disseminated in the Azerbaijani press, showing a group of Artsakh residents crossing the checkpoint illegally installed by Azerbaijan in the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor…
 Head of Karabakh’s Mets Shen village: We remain in complete blockade
The Azerbaijani "eco-activists" were replaced by the representatives of the Azerbaijani power structures...
 Former human rights activist: Armenian side also set up checkpoint, this legitimizes Azerbaijani side’s actions
In fact, the Hakari checkpoint show was very well planned in advance, Karapet Poghosyan noted…
 Marina Kaljurand condemns Azerbaijan actions that endanger peace process
Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the South Caucasus…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos