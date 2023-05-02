News
‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ movement pitches tents on Stepanakert-Shushi motorway
‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ movement pitches tents on Stepanakert-Shushi motorway
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The participants of the "NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh" movement have pitched tents and announced a termless protest on the Stepanakert-Shushi motorway of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"We call on all apolitical forces to join us. We demand that the checkpoint illegally installed by Azerbaijan in the Berdzor [(Lachin)] corridor be removed as soon as possible. Our [protest] action here will continue until this demand is fulfilled," said a participant of this protest.

Also, the "NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh" movement has carried out a signature campaign with the same demand.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
