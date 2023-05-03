News
Wednesday
May 03
Wednesday
May 03
Turkey FM: We have allowed Armenia National Assembly president’s flight only as exception
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey explained the reason for closing the country’s airspace for Armenian aircraft.

Mevlut Cavusoglu has stated that it is unacceptable for Turkey that those who killed Turks and Azerbaijanis in the 1920s are honored in Armenia and a monument is erected to them, Haberturk reported.

He warned that if such things continue, in addition to closing the Turkish airspace, several other measures will be taken against Armenia.

"We have allowed only the flight of the plane of the president of the National Assembly of Armenia as an exception, as he has to attend the Black Sea Economic Cooperation event. If Armenia continues in this way, does not remove the monument, we will take additional steps," Cavusoglu said.

A monument dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who exacted revenge on the organizers of the Armenian Genocide, was opened on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.

The names Operation Nemesis members are engraved on this monument.

The decision to install this monument was made on September 14, 2021 at the meeting of the Yerevan Council of Elders.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Presidential spox: We will not leave unanswered the move accusing Turkey of genocide
Ibrahim Kalin referred to the unveiling of a monument in Yerevan dedicated to Operation Nemesis…
 Armenia aviation committee: Turkey did not inform Civil Aviation Committee about closing its airspace
The assistant to the head of the committee told News-NEWS.am…
 Cavusoglu: Turkey has closed its airspace for flights from Armenia to third countries
The Turkish FM announced…
 Armenia parliament speaker to meet with Turkey counterpart
In Ankara, Simonyan will give a speech, reflecting on the current situation in Armenia…
 Armenia legislature speaker to head for Turkey Wednesday
In Ankara, Alen Simonyan will give a speech during the summit of the heads of parliaments of the member states of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation…
 Aram Ananyan: Yerevan-Istanbul flight will take place
Turkey only prohibits flying to other countries through its airspace, added the chairman of the board of directors of FlyOne Armenia airline...
