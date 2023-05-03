Turkey FM: We have allowed Armenia National Assembly president’s flight only as exception

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey explained the reason for closing the country’s airspace for Armenian aircraft.
Mevlut Cavusoglu has stated that it is unacceptable for Turkey that those who killed Turks and Azerbaijanis in the 1920s are honored in Armenia and a monument is erected to them, Haberturk reported.
He warned that if such things continue, in addition to closing the Turkish airspace, several other measures will be taken against Armenia.
"We have allowed only the flight of the plane of the president of the National Assembly of Armenia as an exception, as he has to attend the Black Sea Economic Cooperation event. If Armenia continues in this way, does not remove the monument, we will take additional steps," Cavusoglu said.
A monument dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who exacted revenge on the organizers of the Armenian Genocide, was opened on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.
The names Operation Nemesis members are engraved on this monument.
The decision to install this monument was made on September 14, 2021 at the meeting of the Yerevan Council of Elders.