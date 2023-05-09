News
Tuesday
May 09
Catholicos of All Armenians visits Victory Park in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


On the occasion of Victory and Peace Day, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, accompanied by the congregants of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, visited the Victory Park in Yerevan on Tuesday to pay tribute to the Armenians who died in the Great Patriotic War and the heroic battles of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Mother See informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

After laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Catholicos offered a prayer to God for the peace and tranquility of the souls of the brave Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
