Catholicos of All Armenians visits Victory Park in Yerevan

On the occasion of Victory and Peace Day, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, accompanied by the congregants of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, visited the Victory Park in Yerevan on Tuesday to pay tribute to the Armenians who died in the Great Patriotic War and the heroic battles of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Mother See informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
After laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Catholicos offered a prayer to God for the peace and tranquility of the souls of the brave Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.