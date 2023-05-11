MOD: Armenian side does not use Iranian UAVs

As of 8:25am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue artillery and mortar fire at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking defensive and preventive measures, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The “information” disseminated in the Azerbaijani media about the Armenian side using Iranian drones does not correspond to the fact.
As we previously reported, there are no Iranian drones in the inventory of Armenia’s Armed Forces.
The MOD of Armenia will release an additional report on the situation.