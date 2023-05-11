News
Thursday
May 11
Armenia MOD: Situation in Sotk direction continues to be tense as of 9:45am
Armenia MOD: Situation in Sotk direction continues to be tense as of 9:45am
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

As of 9:45am Thursday, the situation in the direction of Sotk continues to be tense, reported the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.

The Ministry will additionally inform about the health condition of the wounded Armenian servicemen.

The MOD of Armenia will release an additional report on the situation.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.

The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.

The Armenian side has three wounded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
