Updated Range Rover is unveiled

The Land Rover company has inspected the range of engines of its SUV, although the acceptance of orders for the new generation of the model began in January of last year, auto.ru wrote.

Hybrid modifications have become more powerful, economical, go a longer distance on one charge, and the V8 flagship is now offered with a version increased to up to 615. Its price in the UK starts at 103,575 pounds—a little less than $130,000.

The six-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine underlying the hybrid device has not changed. However, it is now accompanied by a more powerful electric motor of 217 horsepower. As a result, hybrid Land Rover devices have 460 and 550 horsepower instead of the previous 440 and 510. Accordingly, the indicators of the models have also changed.

The dynamics of SUVs have improved, but Land Rover presents the features of only the most powerful P550e: acceleration to 100 km/h takes 5 seconds; that is, half a second less than before. The mileage of both versions in the electric tractor has increased from 113 to 121 kilometers.

The eight-cylinder engine with a capacity of 4.4 liters is now automatically accompanied by a starter-generator. In addition to the 530 horsepower version, it has a version with up to 615 horsepower. They will install an expensive SV program on the Land Rover.

Land Rover has other new technologies, too. The interface of the Pivi Pro media system has been improved, and the capabilities of the complex of driving assistants have been expanded. There is a four-position adaptive cruise for bad roads. Within the framework of the SV Bespoke program, 391 interior design options and 230 standard body colors are available.