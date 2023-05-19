Newspaper: Armenia’s Syunik Province remains in West’s center of attention

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Syunik [Province] remains in the center of attention of the West.

The ambassadors of 15 European countries, led by the head of the EU Delegation [to Armenia], [Ambassador] Andrea Wiktorin, visited the province these days. They have decided to hold the events in Syunik dedicated to Europe Day. They have been to Kapan [city]; today a visit to Goris [city] is planned. They have met with the provincial governor, participated in an exhibition, a concert event.

Since the beginning of the year, the Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative has been launched in Syunik, which is aimed at improving the socioeconomic situation of the residents of the province. It was said that 51 million euros will be provided to the province for 5 years, yesterday it was said about 116 million. However, the goal is not to contribute to the development of Syunik, but its geopolitical position.