News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 19
USD
387.03
EUR
418.53
RUB
4.84
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.03
EUR
418.53
RUB
4.84
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia’s Syunik Province remains in West’s center of attention
Newspaper: Armenia’s Syunik Province remains in West’s center of attention
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Syunik [Province] remains in the center of attention of the West.

The ambassadors of 15 European countries, led by the head of the EU Delegation [to Armenia], [Ambassador] Andrea Wiktorin, visited the province these days. They have decided to hold the events in Syunik dedicated to Europe Day. They have been to Kapan [city]; today a visit to Goris [city] is planned. They have met with the provincial governor, participated in an exhibition, a concert event.

Since the beginning of the year, the Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative has been launched in Syunik, which is aimed at improving the socioeconomic situation of the residents of the province. It was said that 51 million euros will be provided to the province for 5 years, yesterday it was said about 116 million. However, the goal is not to contribute to the development of Syunik, but its geopolitical position.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Parents of detainees in Azerbaijan leave dissatisfied with Armenia PM
Details of the tense meeting…
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party prays no document will be signed with Azerbaijan after Washington talks
At the June 1 summit of the European Political Community, in Chisinau…
 Armenian Genocide Memorial entrance closed
The visit of PM Pashinyan is planned...
 Newspaper: 71 properties belonging to Armenia MOD are put up for sale
Including former military units...
 Newspaper: Army General Staff chief admits that Tegh village incident was Armenian side’s omission as well
Details from the closed meeting in parliament...
 Newspaper: Details announced from meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on 2020 war circumstances
What did ex-FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan say to the committee?...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos