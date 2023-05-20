Araik Harutyunyan decides to hold referendum in Artsakh

The political climate in Artsakh has escalated, "Hraparak" newspaper reports.
“On the one hand, the opposition forces represented by Samvel Babayan and Ruben Vardanyan have become more active. At the same time, Babayan demands his appointment as a state minister. On the other hand, there is no peace within the authorities: in parliament and government. The speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh [Artur Tovmasyan] yesterday also voiced a demand: Arayik Harutyunyan either resigns and takes part in new elections, or holds a referendum on confidence in the country.
А few days ago the President of Artsakh announced the start of political consultations and the formation of a new body, which will include representatives of the opposition forces, including Samvel Babayan and Ruben Vardanyan. However, the consultations were unsuccessful, the political forces couldn’t sit at the same table, no agreement has been reached between the current government - the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary opposition.
Yesterday it became known that Arayik Harutyunyan made a decision - the proposal to hold a referendum on confidence. In the next month or two, a referendum will be organized, and the people of Artsakh will answer one question: do they trust the President of Artsakh or not. And the domestic political crisis will be resolved one way or another,” Hraparak writes.