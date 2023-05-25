Armenia to hold several tourism festivals this year

An Armenian-Georgian culture and cooking festival as well as a competition will be held in Dilijan, Armenia on June 17-18. Sedrak Mamulyan, Chairman of “Development and Preservation of Armenian Culinary Traditions” NGO, told this to a press conference Thursday.
He noted that the music and works of art of both nations also will be presented within the framework of this event.
"The theme of the festival will be the film ‘Mimino.’ It is dedicated to the memory of Georgian actor Vakhtang Kikabidze," Mamulyan noted.
According to him, the next such festival can be held in Telavi, Georgia. It will be dedicated to Armenian actor Mher Mkrtchyan.
"In August, the Navasard holiday is planned to be celebrate for the second time with the Iranian side. Culinary policy is starting, a unique ‘North-South culinary corridor’ is being created," Mamulyan added.
Alla Ghazaryan, the coordinator of the Sheep Shearing festival of Armenia, informed that the seventh such festival will be held on June 10 in Khot village of Syunik Province.
"Last year, about 4,000 tourists visited the province within the framework of the festival, 30 percent of whom are foreign tourists. This year we expect a larger tourist flow," said Ghazaryan.
Ani Davtyan, program manager at the Revival of Tatev foundation, stated that on June 24-25, a festival about the history and legends of Syunik Province will be held near the Tatev Monastery.
And Sisian Boghossian, Chairperson of the Tourism Committee of Armenia, added that on Saturday and Sunday, an exhibition dedicated to Armenia’s domestic tourism will be held near the Vernissage open-air exhibition-market in downtown Yerevan.