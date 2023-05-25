Putin: Russia has never changed its position on Lachin corridor

Russia has never changed its position regarding the Lachin corridor, and this is reflected in the tripartite agreements between Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Thursday in Moscow.

"As for the sensitive issues related to the normalization, Nagorno-Karabakh... We will still have the opportunity to talk in a tripartite format about the issues of unblocking transport connections. The issues are very important and sensitive. I am sure that if we finally, despite all the difficulties, reach the solution of these issues, it will be beneficial for both Armenia and Azerbaijan; and not only for the two countries, but also for the entire region." Putin said, Russian media reported.

He added that many countries are interested in the settlement of this situation, and this will contribute to the normalization of all vectors, including political ones, in terms of ensuring the safety of people living in this area.