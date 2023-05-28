President of Artsakh sent a message on the occasion of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia

On May 28, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a message on the occasion of the



Day of the First Republic of Armenia.



The message reads:



“Dear compatriots,



105 years have passed since the day when remaining without statehood for nearly six centuries, the Armenian people declared their independent state, restored their right to live freely and independently in their own land.



The First Republic of Armenia became the result of the glorious victories of May. The heroic battles of Sardarapat, Bash Aparan, and Gharakilisa remain a mystery to many, but not to us.



Throughout its centuries-long history, the Armenian people have often found themselves on the edge of the abyss, facing seemingly hopeless dead ends with no glimpse of salvation in sight. However, thanks to the courage and bravery, selflessness, and wisdom of its brave children, it was able to withstand the blows of fate, overcome all trials, and continue to forge its future.



Today, we once again find ourselves in a crucial period and we have to fight for our existence, the preservation of our national identity, and the future of a strong Armenian statehood. We have paid an extremely high price for our independent statehood and we must keep and cherish it like our most precious possession, passing it on to future generations.



Therefore, let us learn the crucial lessons from the past, let’s collectively take responsibility for our Motherland, and develop and strengthen it while we still have the opportunity. Let us strive to be deserving of our sacred martyrs and carry forward the legacy of those who built one of the world's oldest civilizations.



Glory to the brave Armenians who forge the Armenian statehood.



Glory to the heroic Armenian people!”.