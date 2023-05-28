Zelenskyy proposes Iran sanctions for 50 years

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft decision on imposing sanctions against Iran for 50 years, newspaper Экономическая правда reports.
According to the document, the sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran are valid for a period of 50 years and include a total ban on commercial transactions, suspension of resource transit, flights and transport in Ukraine, and prevention of capital outflow by Iranian residents.
The monitoring of the implementation of sanctions should be carried out by the Cabinet of Ministers, the Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the National Bank and other competent state bodies.