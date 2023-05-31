Armenia PM: 2020 war was continuation of 2016 war

I consider it dangerous and I do not agree with the wording that they are attacking the countries where democratic reforms are taking place; this is not a correct understanding of the situation. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this at the Armenian Forum for Democracy being held Wednesday in Yerevan.
"We all forget the war of 2016. The war of 2020 was a continuation of the war of 2016 in all respects," said the Armenian PM, adding that it is different if we say that democracy could not prevent the 44-day war in 2020.
"Finally, let's not forget that in April 2018, [then Armenian President] Serzh Sargsyan, as a prime minister candidate, had made the announcement of that war. At that time, the revolution had not taken place in Armenia yet, and this is a very important comprehension. Why couldn't the democratic authorities [of Armenia] avoid the war? Precisely because of the circumstances noted by the president," Pashinyan said.
According to him, the reason was that the Armenian authorities faced an amount of truth regarding the Karabakh issue, and this truth was “indigestible.”
"It was indigestible first of all for the [new Armenian] authorities that came from the [Republic] Square [in Yerevan], and it was even more indigestible for the [Armenian] public. This is the fundamental reason because when you see what is under the slogans, it is indigestible. I will consider that as an objective criticism," stressed the Armenian premier.