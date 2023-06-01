News
Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Pashinyan: I highly appreciate the constructive dialogue established between us
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday.

The message reads as follows, in particular: "I highly appreciate the constructive dialogue established between us. It is important that, despite the difficult international situation, the allied relations between Russia and Armenia continue to develop successfully. I fully hope that together with you we will continue the work on current matters of the bilateral and regional agenda."
This text available in   Հայերեն
