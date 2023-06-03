Worst train crash in 40 years cancels nearly 50 trains in India

Indian Railways has canceled almost 50 trains due to the collision of two passenger and one freight train in the state of Odisha. According to RIA Novosti, this was announced by Shri Amitabh Sharma, the Executive Director of the state company Indian Railways.
"48 trains have been cancelled, 39 have been rerouted and 10 will be stopped for a short period of time," he told Ani.
According to officials, several carriages of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed around 7 pm local time in Balasore district, hit a stationary freight train and several of its cars ended up on the opposite track.
Earlier it was reported about the death of 238 people and more than 900 injured in the accident.