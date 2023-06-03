Death toll in India's train crash rises to 261

The death toll of a train collision in the Indian state of Odisha has risen to 261, the South Eastern Railway reports.
“According to the information received so far, the number of victims is 261,” a spokesperson for the railway said on Twitter. He also noted that rescue work at the crash site has been completed, RIA Novosti reports.
Residents of India donated blood all night for the victims of the train crash. Earlier it was reported about the death of 238 people and more than 900 injured in the accident.
According to officials, several carriages of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed around 7 pm local time in Balasore district, hit a stationary freight train and several of its cars ended up on the opposite track.
The Minister of Railways of India Ashwini Vaishnaw said the cause of the railway crash in Odisha would be known after an investigation.