Iraq, Syria FMs discuss tackling cross-border drug trafficking

The Iraqi and Syrian foreign ministers met in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss ways to help end the drug trade across their common border, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said, Reuters reports.
“Today we have discussed cooperation between Iraq and Syria to fight drug trade. It’s known that Iraq is a corridor for trafficking and regrettably drug consumption has begun in Iraqi society,” he said during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.
Hussein said that the issue of the humanitarian crisis of Syrian refugees in Iraq, believed to be about 250 thousand people, was also part of the bilateral negotiations.
During his Iraq visit, Mekdad will also have meetings with the country's president, prime minister, speaker of the parliament and the head of the Supreme Judicial Council.