The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Sunday violated the ceasefire in the central and northeastern direction of the line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by using rifles.

The Armenian side has no losses, the Artsakh Defense Army informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

This ceasefire violation was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

As of 10am Monday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.