shamshyan.com: 5 injured after passenger van, car collide near Armenia village
shamshyan.com: 5 injured after passenger van, car collide near Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A major car accident took place Tuesday in Kotayk Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reports.

At around 9:50am, a passenger van and a car collided on the Yerevan-Ashtarak motorway, in the area of Proshyan village.

Five people sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

As a result of the collision, vehicles went off road, the car hit stones, and the passenger van—trees and stones.

Proceedings have been launched at the local police investigative department regarding the accident.

The Police Patrol service and the investigative department are finding out the identity of the drivers and the injured.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
