Ararat Mirzoyan, Toivo Klaar confer about continuing Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday received Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

They discussed matters related to regional security and stability. In this context, reference was made to the recent discussions on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The continuation of this process without bellicose rhetoric and in an environment free from the threat of the use of force was emphasized.

Reaffirming the Armenian side's commitment to establishing a comprehensive and long-lasting peace in the region, FM Mirzoyan stressed the importance of maintaining the mutual commitment to addressing the existing key issues for the purpose of a comprehensive settlement and the continuous efforts of international partners in that regard.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
