UN Security Council to hold session on Karabakh on Wednesday
UN Security Council to hold session on Karabakh on Wednesday
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The session of the United Nations (UN) Security Council to discuss the humanitarian situation in Artsakh Nagorno-Karabakh) will be held on Wednesday, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations announced.

At the request of Armenia, the meeting will take place on August 16 at 3pm, the respective statement says.

The US chairs the UN Security Council in August and forms a work program.

Armenia had petitioned to the UN Security Council with a request to convene an emergency session in connection with Azerbaijan's ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor and the resultant worsening of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
