40 countries join statement on humanitarian situation in Artsakh

At the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council, the number of countries that joined the joint statement adopted on October 11 in connection with the severe humanitarian and human rights crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh reached 40, Press Secretary of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
She highlighted the part of the statement that emphasized the massive displacement of ethnic Armenians from their homes stems from Azerbaijan’s military operation of Sept 19 and 9-month blockage of Lachin Corridor leading to dire humanitarian conditions.