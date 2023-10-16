Special flight from Tel Aviv lands in Yerevan

The Tel Aviv-Yerevan special flight has landed at Zvartnots International Airport of Armenia’s capital Yerevan.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that 190 Armenian citizens and ethnic Armenians, including more than 70 children, were being transported from Israel to Armenia on that flight, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia.

Earlier it was reported that the government of Armenia was organizing a special Tel Aviv-Yerevan flight Monday to assist the voluntary relocation of Armenian citizens and their family members from Israel to Armenia for security reasons.

The list of persons included in this flight was compiled based on the respective applications submitted to the Armenian embassy in Israel and the MFA of Armenia, and in accordance with the application timeline, the presence of children, and the principle of not separating families.