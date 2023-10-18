Armenia's Pashinyan actively following in footsteps of Ukraine's Zelenskyy, high-ranking Moscow source says

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia is actively following in the footsteps of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, TASS reported, citing an anonymous high-ranking source in Moscow.
"We assess Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech in the European Parliament on October 17 as absolutely irresponsible and provocative, especially in the matter that concerns Russia and Russian-Armenian relations," said the source. "We see how they are trying to turn Armenia into No. 3 Ukraine if we consider Moldova as No. 2 Ukraine, and Pashinyan is following the path of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in seven-mile steps."