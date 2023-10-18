News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
USD
401.67
EUR
423.84
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.67
EUR
423.84
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Armenia's Pashinyan actively following in footsteps of Ukraine's Zelenskyy, high-ranking Moscow source says
Armenia's Pashinyan actively following in footsteps of Ukraine's Zelenskyy, high-ranking Moscow source says
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia is actively following in the footsteps of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, TASS reported, citing an anonymous high-ranking source in Moscow.

"We assess Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech in the European Parliament on October 17 as absolutely irresponsible and provocative, especially in the matter that concerns Russia and Russian-Armenian relations," said the source. "We see how they are trying to turn Armenia into No. 3 Ukraine if we consider Moldova as No. 2 Ukraine, and Pashinyan is following the path of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in seven-mile steps."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia official: We consider Armenia's joining Rome Statute an absolutely unfriendly move
According to Deputy FM Mikhail Galuzin, Russia hoped that Armenia would refrain from such a move…
 Putin: Armenia remains our ally
“As you know, our people died there, our peacekeepers, protecting the residents of Karabakh, covering them ...
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities’ anti-Russian policy bearing its ‘fruits’
On the eve of the Rome Statute’s ratification by Armenia, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said that they would consider it as an extremely hostile move towards them...
 Armenian Deputy Speaker: ‘We are not aiming for any unfriendly action towards Russia or its leader’
Arshakyan stressed that the issues discussed in the inter-parliamentary commission are based on the interests of both countries and their peoples...
 Peskov: The Kremlin wouldn’t like Putin to have to decline from visiting Armenia
“Of course, we would not like the president to have to decline from visiting Armenia one day for some reason,” he said in  ...
 Lavrov hopes no authorities will destroy Armenia-Russia ties
“If, as some leaders of Armenia have announced, now, disappointed with Russia and the CSTO, they will look for ...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos