News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
USD
401.67
EUR
423.84
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.67
EUR
423.84
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Mirzoyan: Karabakh's de-Armenianization showed international system’s great gaps in preventing such situations
Mirzoyan: Karabakh's de-Armenianization showed international system’s great gaps in preventing such situations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In addition to the effective cooperation between our country and the OIF, in the current situation, I must emphasize the importance of the organization's solidarity with Armenia and, in particular, your clear and targeted reaction to the large-scale military attack unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, Mrs. Mushikiwabo. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan noted this in his statement Wednesday after his meeting with Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Mirzoyan added as follows: "Yes. That reaction is important not only to give clear assessments of what happened, the [Armenian] ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh [by Azerbaijan] and the [latter’s] policy of its preparation, to condemn and reject such a way of thinking in general, but also to protect the future rights of people who have been subjected to dispossession of homeland. As a result of the ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh was completely de-Armenianized, once again demonstrating the great gaps of the international system in preventing such situations. At the same time, it showed the danger of directly or indirectly encouraging the practice of the use of force in the region and the imperative to curb it.

"Currently, Armenia is making all possible efforts to respond to the priority needs of 100,000 Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh. In this regard, we [Armenia] cooperate with international partners also. I know that today you yourself have met with displaced families from Nagorno-Karabakh, including children.

"Being loyal to the agenda of establishing stability and peace in the South Caucasus, we emphasize the need for the countries of the region to reciprocate that approach and take effective, clear steps in that direction. To this end, we have repeatedly emphasized the mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan without ambiguities and arbitrary interpretations, the urgent need to work towards the delimitation of the state border between the two countries, based on the latest most recent maps of the [former] USSR General Staff, as well as the unblocking of regional channels under sovereignty and national jurisdiction, with the principles of reciprocity and equality.

"Dear attendees,

"Let me add that in today's discussions of ours, we reflected also on the need for the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages held illegally in [Azerbaijani capital] Baku, as well as the need for consistent efforts by our international partners to ensure the protection of the hundreds of Armenian churches, fortresses in Nagorno-Karabakh, which have passed under the control of Azerbaijan.

"Madam Secretary General,

"Passing the word on to you, I thank you once again for the visit and the discussions we had."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
180 forcibly displaced people from Karabakh receiving treatment in Armenia medical centers
32 of them are in severe condition, and 9 others—in critical condition, added the Armenian PM’s spox…
 Louise Mushikiwabo: Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh must be protected
The Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie noted the "upheavals in the world" and the escalation of many conflicts…
 Armenia deputy PM briefs Dunja Mijatovic on measures to accommodate those forcibly displaced from Karabakh
Tigran Khachatryan received a delegation led by the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights…
 Nikol Pashinyan, Dunja Mijatovic discuss humanitarian situation due to Karabakh Armenians’ forced displacement
The Armenian premier received the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights…
 No ceasefire violations recorded in zone of responsibility of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh
"In general, from September 19, 2023, 8 observation posts and 16 temporary observation posts of Russian peacekeepers have been closed along the former contact line of the Askeran, Mardakert, Martuni, and Shusha [(Shushi)] regions,” the contingent noted…
 Azerbaijan does not like Armenia PM’s address at European Parliament
It is offensive to hear such statements from Armenia, the Azerbaijan MFA noted in a statement…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos