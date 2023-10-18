Mirzoyan: Karabakh's de-Armenianization showed international system’s great gaps in preventing such situations

In addition to the effective cooperation between our country and the OIF, in the current situation, I must emphasize the importance of the organization's solidarity with Armenia and, in particular, your clear and targeted reaction to the large-scale military attack unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, Mrs. Mushikiwabo. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan noted this in his statement Wednesday after his meeting with Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Mirzoyan added as follows: "Yes. That reaction is important not only to give clear assessments of what happened, the [Armenian] ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh [by Azerbaijan] and the [latter’s] policy of its preparation, to condemn and reject such a way of thinking in general, but also to protect the future rights of people who have been subjected to dispossession of homeland. As a result of the ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh was completely de-Armenianized, once again demonstrating the great gaps of the international system in preventing such situations. At the same time, it showed the danger of directly or indirectly encouraging the practice of the use of force in the region and the imperative to curb it.

"Currently, Armenia is making all possible efforts to respond to the priority needs of 100,000 Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh. In this regard, we [Armenia] cooperate with international partners also. I know that today you yourself have met with displaced families from Nagorno-Karabakh, including children.

"Being loyal to the agenda of establishing stability and peace in the South Caucasus, we emphasize the need for the countries of the region to reciprocate that approach and take effective, clear steps in that direction. To this end, we have repeatedly emphasized the mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan without ambiguities and arbitrary interpretations, the urgent need to work towards the delimitation of the state border between the two countries, based on the latest most recent maps of the [former] USSR General Staff, as well as the unblocking of regional channels under sovereignty and national jurisdiction, with the principles of reciprocity and equality.

"Dear attendees,

"Let me add that in today's discussions of ours, we reflected also on the need for the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages held illegally in [Azerbaijani capital] Baku, as well as the need for consistent efforts by our international partners to ensure the protection of the hundreds of Armenian churches, fortresses in Nagorno-Karabakh, which have passed under the control of Azerbaijan.

"Madam Secretary General,

"Passing the word on to you, I thank you once again for the visit and the discussions we had."