News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 20
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Show news feed
Karabakh president to protesting people of Artsakh: What I have to say contains great dangers
Karabakh president to protesting people of Artsakh: What I have to say contains great dangers
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


I have a lot to tell you. But what I have to tell you contains great dangers for the future fate of both Armenia and Artsakh. The President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Samvel Shahramanyan, told this to the forcibly displaced Artsakh residents who are staging a protest outside the Artsakh representation in Armenia Friday.

"We are all in a very difficult, extremely dire situation, and what is happening here makes our situation even worse. I have no enemies here, our enemy is but one, and we all know it. I am accountable, before all of you and all of your families, for all the steps I have taken. Different remarks are heard here. (…).

"We have another homeland, the Republic of Armenia, and we have no right to endanger the fate of Armenia. I am ready to meet with everyone and discuss what you accuse me of, or what issues you want to discuss," said the Artsakh president.

He suggested meeting next week, but this caused the dissatisfaction of the protesters.

"Please choose 20-30 people from among you, let’s have a quiet conversation in the hall," the Artsakh president suggested as an option.

The second option is to arrange a meeting early next week.

However, the situation does not calm down, those assembled did not allow the President of Artsakh to finish his words, and they angrily ask various questions.

Earlier we reported that the situation at the building of Artsakh representation in Armenia was tense. And a group of forcibly displaced Artsakh residents, who were protesting in the courtyard of the building, had stormed into the building.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
What will happen, who will benefit if several thousand Armenians return to Karabakh? Armenia deputy FM responds
Kostanyan stressed that ensuring the right of return of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh should be in the obligations of not only the government of Armenia, but also…
 President of Karabakh: We must do everything not to jeopardize future fate of Artsakh
The meeting between Samvel Shahramanyan and a group of displaced Artsakh residents ended at the Artsakh representation in Armenia…
 Czech Rep. Senate adopts resolution on humanitarian needs, situation of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians
The document, in particular, condemns all forms of violence against the population of Karabakh…
 Arman Tatoyan: There are facts on torture by Azerbaijan military during last aggression against Karabakh
“We are currently preparing an additional report,” said the director of the Tatoyan Foundation Center for Law and Justice…
 Armenia ex-ombudsman: UN mission's statement on Karabakh visit results is surprising, to put it mildly
According to Arman Tatoyan, there is an impression that the nice words of the international organizations related to the Armenian nation are just words, and the international human rights organizations act with political motives…
 Tatoyan: Azerbaijan authorities prepared in detail for military aggression against Karabakh on September 19-20
"The data are based on the results of monitoring and fact-finding,” said the former Human Rights Defender (ombudsman) of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos