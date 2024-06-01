Ukraine under massive attack: Zelensky said additional supplies of Patriot and F-16 are needed

On the night of June 1, Russian troops shelled Ukraine on a massive scale, using 100 drones and missiles, most of which they managed to shoot down. But there is damage to power facilities in five regions, RBC-Ukraine reports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the massive attack on Ukraine. He again appealed to the West, showing the consequences of the shelling.
“Civilians, infrastructure, energy facilities. This is what Russia is at war with. That night, another shelling of more than 50 missiles of different types and about 50 Shahed drones was directed at the south, center, and west of Ukraine,” he said.
He said Russia's main goal is to exploit the lack of sufficient air defense assets and the determination of Ukraine's partners. In his opinion, the partners know exactly what is needed for this.
“Additional Patriot and other modern air defense systems for Ukraine. Accelerating and expanding F-16 deliveries to Ukraine. Providing our warriors with all the necessary capabilities. Only when Putin is deprived of the ability to hit civilians and civilian infrastructure will he be forced to end his terror. This is a test of humanity and resolve for the free world. Either we will pass this test together, or the world will plunge into more destabilization and chaos,” the Ukrainian president said.