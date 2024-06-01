Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported in the press service of the RA Government. The Russian President congratulated the Armenian Prime Minister on his birthday.
Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked the Russian President for his congratulations and good wishes, as well as for the instruction given to the Russian Railways to restore as soon as possible the sections of the railroad destroyed in Lori marz due to the May 25-26 floods.