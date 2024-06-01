Georgian Prime Minister names reasons for crisis in relations with U.S.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has accused US-funded non-governmental organizations of preparing three attempted revolutions in the country and speaks of the need to revise relations between Tbilisi and Washington.
“Georgian-American relations really need to be reviewed, especially in light of the four-year processes that have been developing in our country. You all remember the two attempted revolutions, a third attempt was added in the previous weeks. All this, of course, points to the need to revise Georgian-American relations,” Kobakhidze told reporters at the Police Day event on Friday. The prime minister blames mainly the previous US ambassador, Kelly Degnan, for bringing Georgian-American relations to a crisis.
“It is a fact that the past ambassador messed up a lot of things, a lot of things have been messed up over the years. All this needs to be corrected,” he said.
The Prime Minister expressed respect to the current US Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan. Kobakhidze said he had a “frank conversation” with the diplomat about resetting relations between the two countries.
“We will do everything to improve Georgian-American relations as much as possible. This is in the interests of both the Georgian people and, among other things, in the interests of the American people,” the prime minister said.
The U.S. reacted sharply to Georgia's adoption of a foreign agents law targeting media and NGOs. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called the initiative, which Georgian Dream argues is to increase transparency, a law taken “straight from Moscow's methodology” and “clearly contrary to the desire of the vast majority of Georgians to move toward EU integration.”
A few days later, the U.S. announced that it would ban entry to those involved in undermining democracy in Georgia, as well as their family members. The sanctions will affect not only politicians who supported the law on foreign agents, but also those responsible for dispersing rallies against it. In addition, Washington has begun to review U.S.-Georgian cooperation.