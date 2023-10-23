Iranian official: Armenia can have very easy access to outside via Iran

We have planned very good infrastructure projects in the eastern and western parts of the Caspian Sea, and Armenia can have very easy access to the outside through that route. The Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, told this to reporters Monday in Yerevan.
“Iran is a very convenient territory for access to the outside. It can be a transit way also to eliminate deadlocks for goods, to promote and contribute to regional cooperation. We are sure that in the future we will hear more happy news about the development of relations between the two countries," the Iranian official emphasized.