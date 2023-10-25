Armenia PM: There will be ‘crossroads of peace’ English brochure and video where possible routes will be presented

There is nothing new about the phrase "crossroads of peace" for our public, other than rebranding. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at the National Assembly Wednesday, addressing the question of what he means by "crossroads of peace" and what steps Armenia has to take in this regard.

"It was important to make some clarifications from the European podium, which I spoke about from this podium. Right now, we have sent a brochure called ‘Crossroads of Peace’ for publication, where our ideas about the opening of regional communications and the concept of a crossroads for peace are presented. We will share that material with everyone who wants it. Regarding that material, I also think that there will be a short [video] clip, so that the confusion that I have talked about here is related to the terminology ‘corridor,’ which has a different meaning and a different significance in other parts of the world, and a little different in our part. In that material, we present the possible routes, proposals, and we perceive it as a regional project. We are preparing to send that project to a number of international partners as well, expecting their response," said Pashinyan.

He added that they tried to endow the "crossroads of peace" project with all attributes.

"That project already has a logo, a certain branding; this is done to make it as accessible to the public as possible. The printed material will already be ready this evening. I will now instruct that if it is ready before the end of the session, let them bring [it] to the parliament, and I will have an opportunity to share it with you," said the Armenian PM.