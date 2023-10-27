News
Melanie Joly: EU monitoring mission in Armenia ensures vital stability in South Caucasus.
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly made a post on social about her visit to the Jermuk city office of the European Union civil monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA).

"Here in Armenia, we're visiting the EUMA. Bolstered through Canada's third-party contribution, the EUMA works to monitor the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan ensuring vital stability and security in South Caucasus," the Canadian FM wrote on X, former Twitter.

Also, Joly posted a photo from her meeting with civil society leaders in Armenia and wrote as follows: "Ensuring lasting peace and security in region, strengthening democracies, and amplifying Armenian voices—all key principles discussed with civil society leaders here in Armenia. Thank you all for your insight, perspective and advocacy.”
