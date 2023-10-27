News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Armenia deputy FM on Lavrov statement: Those maps were provided to parties by various mediators
Armenia deputy FM on Lavrov statement: Those maps were provided to parties by various mediators
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


We have repeatedly stated that the problem is not the platforms, our main goal is the normalization of relations with our neighbors, and yes, we will continue the work in that direction. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Friday, regarding the remark that for the umpteenth time a meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot be organized on the European platform.

Referring to the 3+3 format, the Armenian deputy FM noted: "The 3+3 format is not a platform for the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations; it is a platform for regional cooperation."

And as for Russian FM Sergey Lavrov’s statement that Armenia can try its luck on European platforms if it wants, but the maps are in Russia, Kostanyan said: "The maps that are being talked about—that is, the 1974-1978 maps—those maps exist, and the Armenian side is familiar with them, as is the Azerbaijani side. Those maps were provided to the parties by various mediators."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement
At the summit held in Brussels, they discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, said the President of the European Council…
 Hungary FM does not answer question about vetoing EU statement on Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh
Peter Szijjarto smoothly pointed the arrows at Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief…
 Melanie Joly: EU monitoring mission in Armenia ensures vital stability in South Caucasus.
“Here in Armenia, we're visiting the EUMA,” the Canadian FM noted…
 FM: Armenia's participation in Black Sea power cable project is under consideration
Ararat Mirzoyan noted that there is confidence that the cooperation built on the logic of economic development will be crowned with a positive result…
 Imedi TV: Armenia, Azerbaijan PMs meet in Georgia
The details of the talk are not disclosed…
 Sanctions are only way to stop Azerbaijan aggression against Armenia, European Parliament member says
Viola von Cramon-Taubadel stated that the Azerbaijani president will not stop these actions as long as he is sure that there will be no sanctions…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos