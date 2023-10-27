Armenia deputy FM on Lavrov statement: Those maps were provided to parties by various mediators

We have repeatedly stated that the problem is not the platforms, our main goal is the normalization of relations with our neighbors, and yes, we will continue the work in that direction. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Friday, regarding the remark that for the umpteenth time a meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot be organized on the European platform.
Referring to the 3+3 format, the Armenian deputy FM noted: "The 3+3 format is not a platform for the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations; it is a platform for regional cooperation."
And as for Russian FM Sergey Lavrov’s statement that Armenia can try its luck on European platforms if it wants, but the maps are in Russia, Kostanyan said: "The maps that are being talked about—that is, the 1974-1978 maps—those maps exist, and the Armenian side is familiar with them, as is the Azerbaijani side. Those maps were provided to the parties by various mediators."