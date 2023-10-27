France lifts ban on iPhone 12 sales after iOS update lowers radiation levels

ECG, pressure and temperature measurement, SpO2, IP68 protection and NFC chip: Xiaomi introduces new smartwatch

Georgia legislature head: There are positive developments for signing Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement

CoE congress adopts declaration on humanitarian situation in Karabakh, neighbouring cities and regions

Lindsey Snell: Armenians who stayed in Karabakh aren't allowed to speak to their loved ones without being monitored

Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement

Armenia parliament speaker: Very possible that there will be some positive change soon in relations with Turkey

Elon Musk plans to add financial services to X and make it financial center

Eurasian Development Bank issued bonds on Armenia stock exchange for first time

Pashinyan to Szijjarto: Armenia-Hungary dialogue continuity is important

Hungary FM does not answer question about vetoing EU statement on Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh

Armenia official: I don’t share assessment that we are further aggravating relations with Russia

Wine Story. Armenian winemaker Arpine Manukyan becomes the winner of the new Dom Pérignon Golden Vines MW Scholarship

Armenia deputy FM on Lavrov statement: Those maps were provided to parties by various mediators

Hungary FM speaks positively about Armenia's possible joining Black Sea electric cable project

Vulnerability discovered in iOS and macOS allows stealing passwords and other data from Safari

Peter Szijjarto: Hungary is ready to contribute to protection of Christian heritage in Karabakh

Melanie Joly: EU monitoring mission in Armenia ensures vital stability in South Caucasus.

FM: Armenia's participation in Black Sea power cable project is under consideration

Canada FM: I was moved by strength, courage of Armenian women who fled Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Specialist: We have 471 confirmed cases of measles in Armenia

Epidemiologist: 16 people with acute respiratory infections are at intensive care unit in Armenia

Armenia FM, US official discuss regional security issues

Specialist: Compared to last year we have 50% increase in acute respiratory infections in Armenia

iPhone 15 users notice new problem: Glass panel is very easy to break

Karren Karagulian and Vache Tovmasyan will appear in Sean Baker's upcoming film ANORA

Caucasian leopard spotted in Armenia’s Zangezur Biosphere Complex

Imedi TV: Armenia, Azerbaijan PMs meet in Georgia

Sanctions are only way to stop Azerbaijan aggression against Armenia, European Parliament member says

Suren Arustamyan's album ‘I Am Free’ is considered for 2024 Grammies

Armenia, Hungary FMs’ tête-à-tête kicks off in Yerevan

US State Dept.: Reaching of peace agreement not only in interests of Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also of broader world

Mijatovic: Azerbaijan must guarantee Armenians’ human rights, including to return to their homes in safety

Record bright screen, durable glass, AI editor and NFC chip: Xiaomi presents its 14 Pro smartphone

Hovik Keuchkerian stars in Isabel Coixet's film ‘A Love’

Newspaper: There is deep disagreement in Armenia ruling party with PM's anti-Russian policies

Premier League: 10th round kicking off with current leaders’ match

Armenia ready to buy natural gas from Azerbaijan after resolving their political differences, deputy minister says

Kia updates K5 sedan

Partial lunar eclipse will take place on October 28: When and how to watch it?

India considering possibility of delivering Armenia new batch of military equipment, media report

CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities condemns Azerbaijan over Karabakh, adopts declaration

Honor has announced the flagship smartphone Honor Magic 6: It can be controlled with eyes

Minister: Armenia's economy has doubled over past 3 years (PHOTOS)

Mars once had ‘right conditions’ for life: New discoveries from Curiosity rover

Armenia official on EAEU energy market: Not all arrangements are carried out in full

Deputy PM: Armenia's trade with other CIS countries increased by 55%

Zakharova: EU ‘monitoring’ mission in Armenia is gathering intelligence against Russia, Iran

Armen Grigoryan, Joshua Huck discuss security situation around Armenia

Russia MFA spox: Moscow ready to host Azerbaijan, Armenia FMs

Zakharova: Chargé d'Affaires of Armenia was summoned to Russia MFA

Armenia former ambassador to US: Yerevan should increase Washington's attention on South Caucasus

Canada FM, ambassador visit EU civil monitoring mission in Armenia

Brussels to call on Armenia, Azerbaijan to complete normalization process by year’s end

Minister briefs Belgium envoy on Armenia high-tech infrastructure (PHOTOS)

Social network X officially launches audio and video calls

Russia official: Armenia does not yet have final position on ‘Zangezur corridor’ issue

Peskov: Russia intends to find out Armenia PM’s words about diversification of security relations

Armenia President attends signing of EU statement on establishing SMART education centers in Syunik Province

Armenia, Georgia PMs discuss processes taking place in region

Wildberry will limit amount of penalties applicable to sellers for unfulfilled orders

Armenia President: Democratic countries have obligation to unite efforts for peace, sustainable development

Armenia-EU Joint Readmission Committee 9th meeting held

Canada FM monitors situation on Armenia border with Azerbaijan in Jermuk city area

Armenpress: Canada will send 2 observers soon to Armenia to join EU monitoring mission, Armenian deputy FM says

Motorola showed concept smartphone with flexible screen that can turn into wristwatch

Those forcibly displaced from Karabakh to be given refugee status, they must become Armenia citizens get pension

Armenia premier: ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project would bring enormous benefits to all countries of our region

Armenia PM at Tbilisi Silk Road International Forum: Without roads it will be very difficult to build peace

Pashinyan: Armenia will have special unit that will ensure security of international communications passing via country

Armenia PM: We are now working on draft peace and relations’ normalization treaty with Azerbaijan

PM Garibashvili: Georgia has announced that it is ready to work with Armenia, Azerbaijan to achieve peace

Simon Abkarian: Armenian diaspora is an 'empire' that ignores its power

China launches Shenzhou 17 spacecraft: What is the personnel’s task?

Canada is first country outside of EU joining its monitoring mission in Armenia

France army minister: Our resolute support for Armenia does not waver

Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Georgia (PHOTOS)

Yandex will begin deleting inactive user accounts: How to avoid this?

At least 22 killed in shootings in US state of Maine

Newspaper: There is need to be prepared for other unpleasantness related to Armenia’s relations with Russia

Armenia PM heads to Georgia on working visit

Armenia not yet officially petitions to Russia to terminate arms supply contract worth millions of dollars

FIDE Grand Swiss 2023: Results of Armenian chess players in opening round

Nikol Pashinyan's interview with The Wall Street Journal

Pashinyan explains why Armenia remains CSTO member

Pashinyan: There is short-, medium-, long-term future for Armenians who left Nagorno-Karabakh

Pashinyan: Not written anywhere that any body of Russia should have control over any territory of Armenia

Kremlin spox comments on Armenia premier's words about Russian military base in Armenia

Armenia PM: Approach that we have to find allies somewhere, bring weapons, shoot at our neighbors, is not ours

Pashinyan: We have not seen advantages of Russia's military presence in Armenia

Armenia’s Pashinyan on Medvedev's post: Such approach violates many rules

Pashinyan: Principles are practically agreed upon, it remains to conclude peace treaty based on these principles

8 great destinations on Mars that tourists may visit in the future

Armenia PM reminds about historical relations with Turkey, Azerbaijan

Scientists find signs of gas leakage from Earth's core into space: What does this mean?

The president of Azerbaijan proudly displays the Azerbaijani flag in Artsakh. That's like me leaving my slippers at my ex-wife's house thinking I own the place: Kev Orkian

Armenia premier on Brussels meeting cancellation: We will try to get clarifications from EU partners

Nikol Pashinyan: Russian peacekeepers were unable or unwilling to ensure Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians’ safety

Head of EU mission in Armenia: We don’t provide monitoring results to Azerbaijan

Pashinyan, Joly discuss matters related to normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations