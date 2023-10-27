News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Armenia parliament speaker: Very possible that there will be some positive change soon in relations with Turkey
Armenia parliament speaker: Very possible that there will be some positive change soon in relations with Turkey
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


With the “Crossroads of Peace” [project], no one hands over anything to anyone, there will be open roads, there will be trade, Armenia's economy will develop, and in the end, we will have peace. Speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) told this to reporters Friday at the NA courtyard.

As for who will oversee the roads, since Azerbaijan may have such ambitions, Simonyan said: "Let it [Azerbaijan] set checkpoints in its territory, we [Armenia] have checkpoints in our territory, we will continue to develop them. I do not rule out that, drawing a conclusion from the [Armenian] prime minister's speech, it is very possible that there will be some positive change in the near future in our relations with Turkey, at the border.”

The Armenian parliament speaker added that he says this based on the statements and actions being made, and on the reduction of tension on Armenia’s borders with Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
RIA Novosti: Turkey-Armenia relations’ normalization depends on Yerevan's steps, Turkish source says
It is necessary to understand that a new situation has been created in the region…
 European Parliament expresses support for normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations
It adopted, with the overwhelming majority, the Report on 2022 Commission Report on Turkey…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan has telephone conversation with Turkey’s Erdogan
Both leaders underscored that achieving a lasting peace and stability in the region will contribute to the development and prosperity of all countries of the region…
 Pashinyan-Erdogan phone talk held? Armenia PM press secretary does not say
Baghdasaryan told NEWS.am that a press release is always issued after the official telephone conversations of the Armenian premier…
 Hurriyet: Putin-Erdogan talks will discuss Turkey relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia
The Russian president’s visit to Turkey is expected at the end of August…
 Hakan Fidan: Turkey-Armenia, Azerbaijan-Armenia relations’ normalization process should proceed in parallel
The process of settlement in the Middle East and South Caucasus has accelerated, the Turkish FM said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos