Armenia parliament speaker: Very possible that there will be some positive change soon in relations with Turkey

With the “Crossroads of Peace” [project], no one hands over anything to anyone, there will be open roads, there will be trade, Armenia's economy will develop, and in the end, we will have peace. Speaker Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly (NA) told this to reporters Friday at the NA courtyard.
As for who will oversee the roads, since Azerbaijan may have such ambitions, Simonyan said: "Let it [Azerbaijan] set checkpoints in its territory, we [Armenia] have checkpoints in our territory, we will continue to develop them. I do not rule out that, drawing a conclusion from the [Armenian] prime minister's speech, it is very possible that there will be some positive change in the near future in our relations with Turkey, at the border.”
The Armenian parliament speaker added that he says this based on the statements and actions being made, and on the reduction of tension on Armenia’s borders with Azerbaijan.