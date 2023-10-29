Forcibly displaced teachers from Artsakh can continue work in Armenia

The forcibly displaced teachers from [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh can continue their professional activities in the educational institutions of Armenia, Zhanna Andreasyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, said a conversation with the news agency of the government.
“There are two main additional benefits here, because all teachers forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh near us can freely apply to the announced competitions in any place of residence and participate in the usual procedure.
This program offers non-competitive employment opportunities. We have an electronic platform, kadrer.emis.am, where vacancies are registered according to provinces and subjects,” she said.