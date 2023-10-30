Around 12kg narcotics attempted to be smuggled into Armenia from Iran

A case of smuggling large quantities of narcotics from Iran to Armenia was found out and prevented, the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was found out that Armenian citizens V. A. and G. A., together with a yet-unidentified Iranian national, as part of a group, were preparing to smuggle a large batch of illegally acquired drugs from Iran into Armenia on October 27 in order to sell them.

It was found that on October 27, in the vicinity of the Armenian city of Meghri on the Armenian-Iranian state border, V. A. and G. A. took the consignment of drugs smuggled to Armenia by a yet-unidentified Iranian citizen and headed to the capital Yerevan in a car.

But the NSS officers stopped this car near Meghri.

V.A. and G. A. were detained on suspicion of committing a crime.

Three packages filled with about 12 kilograms of narcotic drugs were found in the car.

A criminal case was opened into this incident.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.