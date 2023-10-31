Armenia official: Enclaves’ issue will be clarified when peace treaty with Azerbaijan is signed

The issue of enclaves, including Artsvashen village, will be clarified when the peace treaty with Azerbaijan is concluded. Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Tuesday.
"Whenever the peace treaty is signed, one of the provisions of which, I suppose, or one of the processes following it, will be the [border] demarcation-delimitation phenomena. These matters will be considered in the context, it will be discussed what legal bases there are because there must be legal bases also for an enclave or any territory: what we [Armenia] have at them [Azerbaijan], what they have at us. After doing some work, the respective commissions will discuss and come to a certain conclusion. First of all, we should discuss Artsvashen," said Sanosyan.