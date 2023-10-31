News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
USD
403
EUR
429.84
RUB
4.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
403
EUR
429.84
RUB
4.38
Show news feed
Armenia official: Enclaves’ issue will be clarified when peace treaty with Azerbaijan is signed
Armenia official: Enclaves’ issue will be clarified when peace treaty with Azerbaijan is signed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The issue of enclaves, including Artsvashen village, will be clarified when the peace treaty with Azerbaijan is concluded. Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Tuesday.

"Whenever the peace treaty is signed, one of the provisions of which, I suppose, or one of the processes following it, will be the [border] demarcation-delimitation phenomena. These matters will be considered in the context, it will be discussed what legal bases there are because there must be legal bases also for an enclave or any territory: what we [Armenia] have at them [Azerbaijan], what they have at us. After doing some work, the respective commissions will discuss and come to a certain conclusion. First of all, we should discuss Artsvashen," said Sanosyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yeraskh steel plant project being implemented, it is being moved, it will be nearby, Armenia economy minister says
Kerobyan admitted that the security environment affects investment appeal…
 Elnur Mammadov: Most points in peace treaty have been agreed upon by Azerbaijan, Armenia
“We believe that after the Azerbaijani state fully restored [its] sovereignty over its internationally recognized territories in Karabakh, the process of obtaining a peace agreement has become easier,” the Azerbaijani deputy FM said…
 RFE/RL: US supports EU monitoring mission in Armenia, embassy says
The United States strongly supports Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it added…
 Armenia PM: 3 main principles of signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan have been agreed upon
According to Pashinyan, if the two parties follow these principles, the signing of a peace treaty between them will become real…
 Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement
At the summit held in Brussels, they discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, said the President of the European Council…
 Hungary FM does not answer question about vetoing EU statement on Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh
Peter Szijjarto smoothly pointed the arrows at Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos