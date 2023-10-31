Turkey border bridge renovation, furnishing underway, Armenia official says

Opening up or using any infrastructure has a positive, beneficial consequence or outcome for all countries using that infrastructure. Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Tuesday, referring to the reopening of the Margara Bridge on the Turkish border.
"As for Margara, now some construction, furnishing work is taking place there, which is being carried out by our colleagues of the SRC [(State Revenue Committee)], Urban Development [Committee]; they are in progress; they will implement [it]. But I cannot say exactly when it will start working, other negotiators are working on that," said Sanosyan.