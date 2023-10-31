News
Armenia labor, social affairs minister attends Armenian-Iranian forum in Tehran
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

As part of its working visit to Iran, an Armenian delegation led by Narek Mkrtchyan, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, participated in a forum on the development of economic cooperation between Iran and Armenia, in Tehran.

During the event, a number of matters of mutual interest in the field of work and employment were discussed, including the development of the labor market.

In his address at the forum, Minister Mkrtchyan lauded Armenia’s friendly relations with Iran, and expressed confidence that their cooperation will continue to develop actively—and based on the best interests of both countries and peoples.

Within the framework of the event, the two parties formed working groups in order to determine the future course of cooperation.
