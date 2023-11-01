Armenia, Iran sign memorandum of understanding on strengthening cooperation, workforce exchange

Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan, who is in Iran on a working visit, met with Seyyed Sowlat Mortazavi, Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare of Iran.
They discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of labor and social protection, and touched on a number of matters of mutual interest, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding in order to strengthen the cooperation and exchange labor force between the two countries. They committed to combine efforts towards ensuring employment, preventing illegal migration, and simplifying the labor exchange process between Armenia and Iran.
An agreement was reached also to regularly exchange information about job vacancies, sectors, as well as required professional qualifications in both countries.
Minister Mkrtchyan lauded the role of bilateral friendly relations between Armenia and Iran, and expressed confidence that this cooperation will continue to develop in the near future—and based on the best interests of both countries and peoples.
In turn, Mortazavi noted that they are ready to present their best track record, potential, and opportunities to the Armenian side—and for the benefit of the development of the social protection system of their neighboring country.