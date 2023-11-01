Germany FM to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan

Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan this week. A representative of the German Federal Foreign Office informed reporters about this in Berlin, TASS reports.

"The minister will leave for Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday morning. She will first arrive in Yerevan, where she will meet with her [Armenian] colleague, Ararat Mirzoyan," said the representative of the German Federal Foreign Office.

It is noted that in Armenia, Baerbock is planning also a visit to the accommodation center for Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

As per the aforesaid source, on Saturday, she will head to Azerbaijani capital Baku, where talks are planned with this country’s FM, Jeyhun Bayramov, as well as a meeting with civil society representatives.

"Germany stands for stable peace, political and economic diversification in the region," added the representative of the German Federal Foreign Office.