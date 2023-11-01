News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 01
USD
402.39
EUR
424.48
RUB
4.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.39
EUR
424.48
RUB
4.33
Show news feed
Germany FM to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan
Germany FM to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan this week. A representative of the German Federal Foreign Office informed reporters about this in Berlin, TASS reports.

"The minister will leave for Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday morning. She will first arrive in Yerevan, where she will meet with her [Armenian] colleague, Ararat Mirzoyan," said the representative of the German Federal Foreign Office.

It is noted that in Armenia, Baerbock is planning also a visit to the accommodation center for Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

As per the aforesaid source, on Saturday, she will head to Azerbaijani capital Baku, where talks are planned with this country’s FM, Jeyhun Bayramov, as well as a meeting with civil society representatives.

"Germany stands for stable peace, political and economic diversification in the region," added the representative of the German Federal Foreign Office.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Head of EU civilian mission in Armenia briefs President on details about their monitoring
Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the newly opened Yeghegnadzor city office of this mission…
 Samkharadze: Georgia wants to become regional leader by contributing to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization
"As for the so called ‘3+3 format,’ here we [Georgia] have a very clear position,” said the chairman  of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Georgian parliament…
 Border with Azerbaijan is calm, there is no tension, head of EU monitoring mission in Armenia says in Yeghegnadzor
Establishing sustainable peace in the South Caucasus is one of the main goals of the European Union, said, for his part, the head of the EU Delegation in Armenia…
 EU monitoring mission in Armenia opens headquarters in Yeghegnadzor
This region deserves lasting peace and stability said the head of mission…
 Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention issues Red Flag Alert for Azerbaijan in Armenia
Due to the alarming potential for an invasion of Armenia by Azerbaijan in the coming days and weeks…
 Armenia official: Enclaves’ issue will be clarified when peace treaty with Azerbaijan is signed
“There must be legal bases also for an enclave or any territory,” said the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos