Hakob Arshakyan: There is one original military map but Armenia, Azerbaijan have access to it

Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s not coming to the meeting in Granada, Spain was not a positive impulse, and the resolutions adopted by Europe were also aimed at exerting some pressure. Armenian National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker Hakob Arshakyan told reporters about this in the NA Thursday.

According to him, Armenia raises several principles at international meetings, and the most important of which is the mutual recognition of territorial integrity.

"You know that we have recorded these territories with numbers so as not to give rise to different interpretations of what we mean by saying ‘territorial integrity.’ There is that perception in conversations around the [negotiating] table. It is a matter of specifying that perception de jure and signing a certain document by taking these principles into account," said Arshakyan.

To the remark that Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan stated that the three main principles have been agreed upon, and when asked why there are no meetings in that case, Hakob Arshakyan responded: "These statements are based on discussions with the participation of [European Council President] Charles Michel, followed by Charles Michel's statement. It’s another thing that in connection with de jure specifying, I assume that there are certain procedural and other reasons, which I don't want to go into detail about.

And to the question whether Armenia has the ex-USSR military maps on the basis of which the border delimitation shall be carried out because it is said that only Russia has them, the deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament answered: "Of course, the original is one, not everyone can have the original, but those maps exist, and Armenia has the opportunity to get familiarized with them. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have access to those maps."