Armenia legislature vice-speaker: Azerbaijan president not a peacemaker at all

[Azerbaijani president] Aliyev is not a peacemaker at all, I did not say such a thing, I say I assess the change in rhetoric positively. Hakob Arshakyan, deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters in the NA Thursday.

"It will be wonderful if this goes hand in hand with the case. If it continues, it will be wonderful if we mutually recognize each other's territorial integrity, so that our roads are unblocked, and cargo is transported through them in accordance with the jurisdiction and legislation of the countries. All this will be wonderful. Are there sufficiently active steps in that direction? No, there are not. But there are some changes in rhetoric, which is appreciable," said Arshakyan.

He went on to say that not enough steps are taken by Azerbaijan to achieve peace, and had they been taken, the peace agreement would have been signed by now.

"I express hope that these steps will be sufficient in the near future. We [Armenia] will go in this direction," Arshakyan added.