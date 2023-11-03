FM to parliament opposition: Armenia procures far more weapons than your political party could dream of

Armenia is able to procure incomparably more weapons and from incomparably more countries than your political party would dare or dream of making such deals, going to various countries and asking. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday, and in response to the remarks by opposition MP Kristine Vardanyan regarding the weapons being procured by Armenia.

"You were used to it, and that was the order. You were willing to be ‘dropped’ as many weapons with a dropper as needed and not be ‘dropped’ as many weapons when it will not be needed, so that Armenia would be brought to its knees in a calculated way and other scenarios would be put to use. Fortunately, we are in a different situation now," said Mirzoyan.

He added, however, that there are logistical issues in this regard.

"We [Armenia] could have done much more and could have brought much more weapons if there were no logistical issues; it’s about defensive weapons. We do not have any offensive objectives; it is the sovereign right of every country to procure defensive weapons, armaments. We would have brought much more if there were no logistical issues. Yes, it's no secret that there are such issues," the Armenian FM stressed.