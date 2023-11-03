FM to parliament opposition: Let experts analyze during whose rule there was loss of Armenia sovereignty

The amount of your hatred towards the authorities is so great that you do not see some realities. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday, and in response to the remarks by opposition MP Kristine Vardanyan regarding Azerbaijan's occupation of some parts of Armenia and security issues.

"You say that during our rule we constantly see a loss of sovereignty; I ask you to give one example. Let's analyze the degree of Armenia’s sovereignty in this period and in the period when the [political] force you represent has been related to the [Armenian] authorities in one way or another. (…). Let the independent experts sit down one day and analyze under whose rule Armenia has had a loss of sovereignty and under whose rule there was a strengthening of [the country’s] sovereignty. (…). All the mechanisms that were drawn up during your rule and are cherished and propagated by you did not work. (…). But we also have a [European Union] civil monitoring mission in a sector of the borders, and it seems that, fortunately, we don't have major incidents at least in those sectors," Mirzoyan said.

Mirzoyan added that the world is changing in such a way that guarantees and arrangements hardly work.