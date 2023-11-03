Armenia's Mirzoyan to opposition MP: Will you say what you know about Iran that we haven't done?

Can you say what you know about Iran that we have not done and there is no progress? Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday, referring to opposition MP Kristine Vardanyan’s question as to why the specific proposals of cooperation with Iran in the field of security, which are being concretely and clearly voiced by Iran in the last three years, do not make any progress on the part of Armenia.
"I assure you: we are in daily dialogue with Iran. I believe neither we nor our Iranian colleagues would agree with your remark," added the Armenian FM.