News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Show news feed
Armenia's Mirzoyan to opposition MP: Will you say what you know about Iran that we haven't done?
Armenia's Mirzoyan to opposition MP: Will you say what you know about Iran that we haven't done?
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics


Can you say what you know about Iran that we have not done and there is no progress? Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday, referring to opposition MP Kristine Vardanyan’s question as to why the specific proposals of cooperation with Iran in the field of security, which are being concretely and clearly voiced by Iran in the last three years, do not make any progress on the part of Armenia.

"I assure you: we are in daily dialogue with Iran. I believe neither we nor our Iranian colleagues would agree with your remark," added the Armenian FM.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Iran sign memorandum of understanding on strengthening cooperation, workforce exchange
Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan, who is in Iran on a working visit, met with Seyyed Sowlat Mortazavi, Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare  of Iran...
 Armenia labor, social affairs minister attends Armenian-Iranian forum in Tehran
Narek Mkrtchyan is on a working visit to Iran…
 Armenia labor, social affairs minister is in Iran, memorandum to be signed on highly qualified workforce exchange
A delegation led by Narek Mkrtchyan is visiting Iran, with the aim of giving new momentum to the cooperation between the two countries in the field of labor and social protection...
 Iran official: Our main position has always been to support Armenia’s territorial integrity
“Iran has expressed its clear position regarding the ‘Zangezur Corridor,’” Mehrdad Bazrpash stated…
 Armenia, Iran deputy FMs discuss regional cooperation
Mnatsakan Safaryan met with Mahdi Safari, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy…
 Armenia PM, Iran urban development minister discuss possibilities of unblocking regional infrastructure
Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led Mehrdad Bazrpash…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos