Mirzoyan on Armenia's ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project: We realize what we have proposed

If the neighbors come after Armenia's "Crossroads of Peace" project with interest, there is room for growth for Armenia, both in terms of professional potential and in all other directions. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday.
"I don't understand what we [Armenia] can't serve. If the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ refers to the resumption of [regional] railways, the construction of motorways, then at least in terms of roads, we see significant movement in recent years—and there is even now. It cannot be denied. In the near future we will see a significant movement in the North-South [motorway project]; we are taking steps in that direction.
"Railway, of course, is about big investments, and we have to have arrangements here to be able to make those investments. No one builds a railroad leading to a dead-end, that has dead-ends in two places without knowing that the railroad will then continue in one direction or another. If we will have solutions within the framework of the principles I noted, we will build the railways, too," said the Armenian FM.
According to Mirzoyan, Armenia is not bluffing here.
“We are not bluffing; when we proposed the ‘Crossroads of Peace,’ we realize what we have proposed. And we really want for various infrastructures, communications, in general the East and the West to be connected to each other in terms of trade and economy. And the connections are numerous, including through the territory of Armenia, and the North and the South to be connected to each other, including through the territory of Armenia," said Mirzoyan.
In conclusion, the Armenian FM expressed hope that the fate of this project "will be good."