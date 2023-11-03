News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Show news feed
Mirzoyan on Armenia's ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project: We realize what we have proposed
Mirzoyan on Armenia's ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project: We realize what we have proposed
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


If the neighbors come after Armenia's "Crossroads of Peace" project with interest, there is room for growth for Armenia, both in terms of professional potential and in all other directions. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday.

"I don't understand what we [Armenia] can't serve. If the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ refers to the resumption of [regional] railways, the construction of motorways, then at least in terms of roads, we see significant movement in recent years—and there is even now. It cannot be denied. In the near future we will see a significant movement in the North-South [motorway project]; we are taking steps in that direction.

"Railway, of course, is about big investments, and we have to have arrangements here to be able to make those investments. No one builds a railroad leading to a dead-end, that has dead-ends in two places without knowing that the railroad will then continue in one direction or another. If we will have solutions within the framework of the principles I noted, we will build the railways, too," said the Armenian FM.

According to Mirzoyan, Armenia is not bluffing here.

“We are not bluffing; when we proposed the ‘Crossroads of Peace,’ we realize what we have proposed. And we really want for various infrastructures, communications, in general the East and the West to be connected to each other in terms of trade and economy. And the connections are numerous, including through the territory of Armenia, and the North and the South to be connected to each other, including through the territory of Armenia," said Mirzoyan.

In conclusion, the Armenian FM expressed hope that the fate of this project "will be good."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mirzoyan: I know of about 200 square kilometers of Armenia territory that is under Azerbaijan control now
“"We have Republic of Armenia territory that is under the control of Azerbaijan since the 1990s,” the FM said…
 Armenia's Mirzoyan: Border delimitation with Azerbaijan should be with latest Soviet-period maps
The Armenian FM reflected on the matter of the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations…
 Armenia legislature vice-speaker: Azerbaijan president not a peacemaker at all
It will be wonderful if we mutually recognize each other's territorial integrity, so that…
 Embassy in Baku: Germany supports Azerbaijan-Armenia talks, with European Council President’s mediation
Germany is working towards establishing stable peace in the South Caucasus…
 Hakob Arshakyan: There is one original military map but Armenia, Azerbaijan have access to it
Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s not coming to the meeting in Granada, Spain was not a positive impulse, said the deputy speaker of the Armenian legislature…
 Maria Zakharova: Moscow stands ready to host Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in near future
“We only welcome any contact that can contribute to the elimination of tension between Baku and Yerevan,” said the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos