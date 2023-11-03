News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Show news feed
Russia deputy PM: Azerbaijan already started highway construction via Iran, bypassing Armenia
Russia deputy PM: Azerbaijan already started highway construction via Iran, bypassing Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk commented—on the sidelines of the XVI Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Samarkand, Uzbekistan—on the activities of the trilateral working groups of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on the unblocking of regional transport communications and the delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“Border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a bilateral matter. And the co-chairs are Armenian and Azerbaijani vice premiers. As for the Russian Federation’s role in this process, we are always ready to provide our assistance. We are ready to assist and provide all the documents, including cartographic documents that Russia historically has.

“Formally, there is a working group for the unblocking of [regional] communications. The last time we had a meeting was on June 2. The text of the important joint document on the launch of the railway construction through Meghri [city of Armenia] is pretty much ready as well.

“As for the road construction itself, you know, Azerbaijan has already started the highway construction through Iran, bypassing the territory of Armenia. As far as we know, a memorandum has also been signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Islamic Republic of Iran on the railway construction via Iran bypassing the territory of Armenia,” Overchuk told Alpha News.

Also, he addressed the construction of the North-South highway being constructed in Armenia and its significance for Russia as part of the shared North-South corridor.

“This is a very important infrastructural project that will reach from Iran to Georgia via Armenia. And, of course, considering the Upper Lars [motorway between Russia and Georgia], this [project] also will play an important role in our North-South corridor, we are sure about this,” the Russian deputy PM noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: Positive thing about North-South project is that we entered construction phase in some sections
Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan spoke about the North-South motorway construction…
 Armenia official: We have certain idea about construction of railway in Meghri sector, we are waiting
After 2020, the Armenian government has conducted studies on the chances of building a railway connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan in the Meghri sector, said the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure…
 Armenia's Pashinyan: There is serious progress in North-South motorway construction
According to the PM, capital expenditures in 2024 will increase by 310 percent compared to 2018, or by 537 billion drams (approx. $1.3 billion)…
 Minister briefs Belgium envoy on Armenia high-tech infrastructure (PHOTOS)
High-tech industry minister Robert Khachatryan, received the new Belgian ambassador, Eric De Muynck…
 Russia official: Armenia does not yet have final position on ‘Zangezur corridor’ issue
Deputy PM Alexey Overchuk commented on the matter of Armenia's participation in the North-South international transport corridor project…
 Armenia premier: ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project would bring enormous benefits to all countries of our region
“Obviously, our region, the South Caucasus, needs peace,”  Nikol Pashinyan stated in his address at the Tbilisi Silk Road International Forum Thursday…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos